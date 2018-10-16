Warning nine bookmakers in Kerry could close due to increased betting taxes

It’s warned that nine bookmakers in Kerry could close due to increased betting taxes.

The Irish Bookmakers Association claims the proposal to double Betting Tax will cost over 330 jobs in the South West alone, with Kerry to lose 55 positions.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe announced that, from January 2019, bookmakers face a doubling of betting tax to 2%.





The Chairperson of the Irish Bookmakers Association, Sharon Byrne, says they’re shocked the government could allow an increase without fully understanding the financial costs.

She adds there is no business in Ireland that could take a 100% increase in its tax responsibilities.