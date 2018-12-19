Warning over new breed of loan sharks targeting vulnerable families in Kerry

A new breed of loan sharks are targetting vulnerable Kerry families in the run-in to Christmas.

These money-lenders – some of whom are operating illegally – are calling door-to-door in housing estates all over the county, offering loans of up to a thousand Euro.

According to the St Vincent de Paul, struggling families fall for the temptation of being offered cash there and then.





But come January, they find themselves unable to pay back what are usually exhorbitant interest fees.

Vincent de Paul Area President for Tralee, Paddy Kevane, has this warning, for anyone tempted to borrow from moneylenders: