Warning to motorists as Kerry drivers have their number plates cloned

Motorists have been warned to be careful of the photos they display on trading websites, after a number of Kerry people have had their number plates cloned by criminals.

The problem arises when car owners try to sell their cars online, and upload photos of the car showing the number plates, or a close-up shot of the tax and insurance disc.

In recent weeks, a number of Kerry drivers have received letters relating to the non-payment of toll fees in Dublin, or have been contacted by Gardaí about their car being involved in a crime.

Garda Kathy Murphy warned people to be vigilant when trying to sell their cars online.

She explains how the cloning works: