Kerry Gardaí are warning the public about a scam involving a fake tax refund.

Several people have reported to Tralee and Killarney Gardaí that they were called by someone purporting to be from Revenue.

The calls from a number beginning with the digits 051 falsely claim that the person is in line for a tax refund.

Gardaí are urging people not to engage with the scam and say Revenue would never contact members of the public in this manner.