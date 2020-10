Kerry Gardaí have issued a warning to the public following the attempted blackmailing of a man on Facebook.

The man received an explicit image and video from an anonymous woman who asked him to send similar material.

After the man had done so, he was threatened that the images would be sent to family and friends if he did not pay a sum of money.

Garda Kathy Kelly, of Tralee Garda Station, is warning people not to engage with such accounts: