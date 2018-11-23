Warning of bogus collectors in Tralee claiming to represent Vincent de Paul

The St Vincent de Paul is warning householders in Tralee that nobody has been authorised by them to sell lines door-to-door in the town.

Reports have emerged of a teenage boy who’s been calling to houses in the Mitchel’s and Kevin Barry Villas areas of Tralee, claiming to be selling lines on behalf of the Vincent de Paul in Kerry.

When asked by some householders to produce ID to prove he was genuine, the teenage claimed he left it in Dublin.





It’s understood he collected a sizeable sum of money.

Gardaí have been informed of the incident.