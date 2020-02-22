Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Currow on Monday evening at 7:00 pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11 am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery Killeentierna Currow. All enquiries to Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.
Day One of Paidi O Se Tournament Comes to a Close
Killian Burns brings us update with all the action on the first day of the Comortas Peile Paidi O Sé taking place in Ventry...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYFor the first time since 2010 France could be well on their way to winning the Six Nations.They lead defending champions Wales 17-9 at...
Kerry councillor calls for traffic management scheme for Glenbeigh
A Kerry councillor is calling for a traffic management scheme to be carried out in Glenbeigh.Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill is seeking a new...
437 homes completed in Kerry in 2019
437 new homes were completed in Kerry in 2019.According to the Central Statistics Office, 140 dwellings were completed in the last three months of...
Paul Sweeney, Cloverhill, Killorglin & late of Pallas, Beaufort, Killarney.
Reposing at O Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place Killarney on Sunday evening (Feb.23rd), from 4pm - 6pm with removal at 6pm to the Prince...
Ireland Look To Win Triple Crown Tomorrow With A Trip To England
Ireland will be look to make it 3 out of 3 and a Triple crown success as they travel to England.The game kicks off...