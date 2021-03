An Arctic walrus that washed ashore at Valentia Ireland last weekend has reappeared in Wales.

Marine biologists believe it may have fallen asleep on a sheet of ice that drifted towards the south-west coast.

Experts are confident the animal spotted on rocks in South Pembrokeshire yesterday is the same one.

Seal Rescue Ireland says the walrus has since gone back out to sea – and is undoubtedly tired after a long journey.