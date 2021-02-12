Walking trails at Torc Mountain temporarily closed due to storm damage

The walking trails at Torc Mountain have been temporarily closed due to storm damage.

Strong winds from last night resulted in a large number of trees falling on the walking trails on the north face of Torc Mountain; this includes the red, blue and yellow trails, which are known locally as Cardiac steps.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage says work is underway to remove the trees, but the routes will remain closed until Monday (February 15th) due to the weather forecast for the weekend.

All members of the public are asked not to use these trails over the weekend and to adhere to all on site signage.