Walking guide launched for Listowel’s Childers Park and Woodlands

A new guide to Childers Town Park and Woodlands Walking Trail in Listowel has been launched.

The park on Bridge Road in Listowel is the only local authority park in Kerry to hold the prestigious Green Flag Award. The Millennium Walk, Feale Walk and River Walk are signposted with new colour coded way-markers.

Accessibility has also been improved, with new accessible picnic table sets and benches, and the widening a number of access routes.

The walking guide is one of a series of local improvements funded through the Department of Rural and Community Development under the 2018 Outdoor Recreation Investment Scheme.