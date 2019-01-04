Walk the 5k or 10k charity walk in aid of Crumlin Children’s Hospital this Saturday January 5th.

New Year. New You. Walk the 5k or 10k charity walk in aid of Crumlin Children’s Hospital this Saturday January 5th. Walk commencing from the Killarney Oaks Hotel at 1pm. Everyone welcome.

