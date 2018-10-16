Waiting times for urgent colonoscopies dis-improve at University Hospital Kerry

Waiting times for urgent colonoscopies disimproved at University Hospital Kerry in June, according to a new HSE report.

The Kerry hospital was among the worst hit nationally for waiting times for the test, which is needed to help diagnose bowel cancer.

The HSE report shows that only one-third of patients were seen within the recommended 20 days in June.





Bowel cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in Ireland, with over 2,700 people diagnosed every year.

The report also shows there has been a drop off in the number of people taking part in the BowelScreen programme.