Waiting time for driving tests in Kerry reduced this year

The waiting time for driving tests in the county has reduced dramatically this year.

In April, the waiting time for driving tests in Tralee was 13-and-a-half weeks and there was a 15-week wait for the Killarney centre.

A number of public representatives, both local councillors and TDs, raised the excessive waiting times in the county numerous times in recent years.

According to the Road Safety Authority, the current waiting time for driving tests in Tralee has now reduced to 4.8 weeks, while it’s marginally longer in Killarney at 5.8 weeks.

The RSA previously said it aims to get waiting times at all centres nationwide down to ten weeks.