Waiting lists at UHK up 2,700 in past year

There are 2,700 more people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry than at this time last year.

That’s according to released figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund as of the end of September.

They show there are 13,423 people on waiting lists for both inpatient and outpatient appointments at UHK.

This is up 2,700 patients or 25% in the past year, and a rise of 322 people since the end of August.

Of the numbers waiting at the end of September, 1,254 are on inpatient and day case waiting lists at UHK, including for endoscopy; that’s up 618 in the past year, a 97% increase.

The numbers, however, have fallen since the end of August, down 131 people.

A third of those currently on inpatient and day case lists, 397, are waiting up to three months, while over half, 678, are waiting between three and nine months.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund figures show there are 12,169 people seeking outpatient appointments at UHK, up 2,082 in the past year, a 20% increase, and up 454 since the end of August.

A fifth of those, 2,524 are waiting up to three months; a quarter, 2954, are waiting between three and nine months; while 40% or 5,050, are waiting over a year for outpatient appointments.

A further 206 patients have a scheduled appointment date for inpatient or day cases.

There are also another 2,427 people on the planned procedure list at UHK – these are patients who have had treatment and require additional treatment at a future date.