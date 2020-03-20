Vulnerable at risk amid claims some Kerry home helps not wearing gloves or protective clothing

It’s claimed some home helps operating in Kerry are not using gloves or hand sanitizers, while tending to elderly and vulnerable people.

Cllr Terry O’Brien says he’s been contacted by a number of people, who’re concerned at the lack of more stringent hygiene practices during the coronavirus crisis.

He says that people who receive home help, particularly the elderly, are the most vulnerable when it comes to contracting Covid19.

Some home helps are using their own protective clothing and gloves to safeguard their clients.

But Cllr O’Brien says there needs to be clear instructions given by HSE, as well as the proper equipment.

He appealed to home helps to get in touch with their line managers, and insist that they be given the appropriate protective clothing for their work:

