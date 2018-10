Voter turnout in Kerry is down this evening compared to previous elections and referendums.

In Tralee turnout is reported to be 21% in Pres, 23% in CBS and 18% in Gaelscoil, Killarney is at 30% and Listowel stands at 23%.

The average turnout in Kenmare so far is 28%, Dingle is 30% and it’s 23% in Caherciveen.