Voter turnout in Kerry rises to 40%

Voter turnout in Kerry’s General Election polling stations is at 40% on average this afternoon.

Kerry’s 260 polling stations opened at 7 o’clock this morning and will close at 10 o’clock tonight.

Lauragh has the highest voter turnout so far with 46% while Killarney follows with 45%.

33% of Dingle’s electorate has cast votes while Tralee’s turnout is at 42%.

Listowel and Kenmare are averaging at 40% while Ardfert is at 43% turnout.

Kerry’s election office says figures are normal for this time of the afternoon and are preparing for the usual evening surge.