Voter turnout in Kerry down so far

Voter turnout in Kerry up to lunchtime was down compared to previous elections and referendums.

In Tralee turnout is reported to be 11%, Killarney is at 10% and Listowel stands at 10%.

The average turnout in Kenmare so far is 12%, Dingle is 10% and it’s 9% in Caherciveen.





A number of voters are turning up to Kilvicadownig national school in West Kerry to cast their ballots.

However, the Returning Officer for Kerry is reminding people that the voting has moved from there to Ventry Community Centre.

If you’re registered to vote in this area, you will be casting your vote in Ventry Community Centre.