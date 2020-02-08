Voter turnout in Kerry at 23%

Voter turnout in Kerry’s General Election polling stations is between 22 and 23% on average this afternoon.

Kerry’s 260 polling stations opened at 7 o’clock this morning and will close at 10 o’clock tonight.

Cahersiveen has the highest voter turnout so far with 30.5% while Tralee follows with 25%.

24% of Listowel’s electorate has cast votes while Killarney’s turnout is at 20%.

Castleisland and Dingle are averaging at 19% this lunchtime.

Kerry’s election office says figures are normal for this time of the day.

Meanwhile, a woman dressed as celery was ejected from a polling booth in Kilgarvan this morning.

It’s believed she was taking part in an anti-meat eating protest.

There are five seats up for grabs in the Kerry constituency, with 13 candidates in the field.

Voters must bring identification, and their polling card, if they received one in the post.