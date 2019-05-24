Voter turnout in Kerry at 16%

Voter turnout in Kerry is on average 16% this lunchtime.

Voters are casting their ballots in 140 polling stations across the county in the local and European elections and the Divorce Referendum.

62 candidates are running in six local electoral areas for 33 seats on Kerry County Council.





There are seven seats in Tralee and Killarney, six in Kenmare and Listowel, four in Castleisland and three in Corca Dhuibne.

23 candidates are contesting the European Elections in the Ireland South constituency, of which Kerry is a part of.

County Registrar and local returning officer, Padraig Burke says the average turnout at this stage of the day is similar to the 2014 elections.

Mr Burke says there has been a steady flow of voters reported across the county and the traditional teatime rush is to be expected.

Voters are being reminded to bring identification with them to polling stations, which will remain open until 10 o’clock tonight.