Voter turnout has increased in Kerry to 47%.

Ardfert has the highest voter turnout at 53% while Cahersiveen follows suit with 49%.

Killarney and Killorglan are on 46% and 47% respectively while Tralee is on 45%.

Dingle is also on 46% for voter turnout.

Voters have until 10 o clock tonight to cast their votes for the 13 Kerry candidates.