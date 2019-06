The Volvo Dun Laoghaire to Dingle Yacht Race starts from Dun Laoghaire on June 12th.

The race will have approximately 40 boats racing varying in size between 30 and 100 feet long with crews of between 2 and 20 sailors on board.

The first D2D race took place in 1993, the last in 2017.

It is scheduled to arrive into Dingle Harbour over the weekend of June 15th and 16th.