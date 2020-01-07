Volunteer drivers needed for South Kerry cancer patients

The Irish Cancer Society is looking for volunteer drivers in South Kerry, to help transport people to hospital appointments.

Last year the service transported 50 Kerry patients to 491 appointments, mostly at University Hospital Kerry or at one of the three main hospitals in Cork.

However, there’s currently a shortage of drivers in the Sneem, Cahersiveen, Waterville and Glenbeigh areas.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer, should ideally have two free weekdays every month, access to a mobile phone and an active email address.

More information about the becoming a volunteer is available by calling (01) 2310 594 or emailing [email protected]