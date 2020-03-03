Vodafone Ireland introduce autism friendly retail hours in Tralee store

By
radiokerrynews
-
Picture shows from left Adam Harris, CEO, AsIAm; Keith Daly, Head of Consumer Sales, Vodafone Ireland; Anita Carra, Consumer Director, Vodafone Ireland; and James Magill, HR Director, Vodafone Ireland at the launch of Vodafone Ireland’s Autism Friendly retail programme which is now available across 25 Vodafone stores nationwide.  Vodafone is the first network in Ireland to introduce autism friendly hours in its retail outlets as part of the wider neurodiversity company programme which also runs across employment opportunities, events and education.  The new programme will see reduced noise, priority seating and appointments in stores every Wednesday between 9am and 11am.  Vodafone implemented this new programme by working closely with AsIAm, a not-for-profit charity organisation working on behalf of the Autism Community in Ireland to empower, educate and advocate concerns for the Autism Community.  Autism immediately affects a quarter of a million people in Ireland when taking in the family unit. Vodafone is committed to helping this community by creating accessibility measures in store, supporting inclusive employment and making its technology services more accessible to autistic people.Pic:Naoise Culhane-no fee

Vodafone Ireland has introduced autism friendly retail hours in a number of stores across Ireland including Tralee.

The aim is to make technology and employment opportunities more accessible to members of the autism community

The programme will see reduced noise, priority seating and appointments every Wednesday between 9am and 11am.

The introduction of autism friendly retail hours is part of the wider autism friendly programme being run by Vodafone Ireland.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR