Vodafone customers in south west Kerry left without service for over a week

Some Vodafone customers in south west Kerry have been left without a functioning mobile phone service for a week.

Radio Kerry listeners in Caherdaniel and Castlecove complained about problems with phone and WiFi coverage.

Vodafone said their engineers identified a fault in the area and are working on a solution.

However, the company says high winds yesterday made it unsafe for the rigging team to climb the mast to carry out works; the team is due back today.

Radio Kerry is awaiting an update on the works.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Norma Moriarty says the situation is very frustrating and that there’s been a need to replace a mast in the area for over a year: