Vodafone apologises for mobile phone coverage problems

By
radiokerrynews
-

Vodafone says engineers are working to resolve a problem with its mobile phone service in an area of South Kerry.

Listeners have complained to Radio Kerry about a lack of coverage in parts of Kilgarvan since last Sunday while others have reported poor or no coverage in Kilcummin, Lixnaw, Finuge and Moyvane.

Vodafone says it became aware of a localised network issue in Kilgarvan and is working to resolve the issue which only affected a small number of customers.

The company also says it’s looking at additional solutions to boost coverage in parts of the county. 

Vodafone has apologised for the inconvenience.

