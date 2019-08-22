Vivian O’Shea née Sheehy, An Choill, The Wood, Dingle and formerly of the Alpine Guest House.

Reposing at her home at the Wood, Dingle tomorrow Friday (Aug 23rd) from 5pm to 8pm. Remains to arrive to St. Mary’s Church, Dingle on Saturday morning for requiem mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Brendan’s Cemetery, Dingle. Family flowers only please.
Latest News
Kerry TD says off-shore drilling for oil has ceased temporarily
A Kerry TD says off-shore drilling for oil has ceased temporarily.Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae is expressing disappointment, following the news that drilling in the...
Operation to rescue woman following fall on rocks near Derrynane House
Valentia Coast Guard this afternoon co-ordinated the rescue of a woman who fell on rocks near Derrynane House in South Kerry.Derrynane Inshore Rescue Service’s...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYIreland head-coach Joe Schmidt says they've faith in Ross Byrne ahead of Saturday's World Cup warm up match against England.The Leinster out-half...
Kerryman among four people out of pocket following online concert ticket scam
Gardaí are investigating an online ticket scam, in which at least four people, including a Kerry man, have lost money.A fake Facebook account was...
Former Spectra employers invited to reunion in Listowel
An appeal's going out this week, to track down people who worked in one of North Kerry's biggest employers - the Spectra Laboratory in...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYIreland head-coach Joe Schmidt says they've faith in Ross Byrne ahead of Saturday's World Cup warm up match against England.The Leinster out-half...
Kerry Road Race Champion To Be Crowned Tonight
The Kerry Road Race League champion is to be crowned to night.With all the details is Padraig Harnett.
Killarney Races Day 2 Preview
It’s Day 2 of the Killarney Races today, with the first of an 8 race card off at 4:35.Mark Costello tells us what we...