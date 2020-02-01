Padraig Harnett Report 1
VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Review
Padraig Harnett Report 1
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYA new era for Irish Rugby gets underway today.Andy Farrell takes charge for the first time as Ireland get their Six Nations campaign up...
3 Kerry Sides In National Basketball Action Later
3 Kerry sides in National Basketball action later this evening.In Mens Superleague,Garveys Tralee Warriors face a tough trip to Templeogue, tip off is at...
Brexit Day – January 31st, 2020
The UK leaves the European Union at 11 o’clock tonight. Castleisland’s Liz Shanahan is a significant business leader in the UK. Her clients have...
Call from the Dáil – January 31st, 2020
Michael O’Regan analyses the latest TV election debate and how the general election campaign has been progressing in the past week.
Restoring a Sense of Reverence to Mass Attendance – January 31st, 2020
Professor Emeritus of Theology at Maynooth, Fr Vincent Twomey has lamented what he sees as some churchgoers’ failure to treat Sunday Mass as a...