Padraig Harnett Report 1
All-Ireland Glory For Na Gaeil
Na Gaeil are AIB All-Ireland Junior football champions.They were deserved winners over Wexford side Rathgarogue-Cushinstown in Croke Park on a scoreline of 3-20 to...
Winning Start To Hurling League For Kerry
Kerry have started their 2020 Allianz Hurling League season with a 2-24 to 0-13 win at Mayo.The Kingdom only pulled away from their hosts...
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
Munster 40x20 Handball Emerald Masters B Singles Semi-Final Pat Lacey, Asdee lost to Stephen McSweeney, Limerick 21-10 21-14
Call from the Dáil – January 24th, 2020
This week John Downing, who’s political correspondent with the Irish Independent, analyses the election campaign.
The 1st Election Debate on Radio Kerry – January 24th, 2020
The first candidates’ debate on the station was held this morning on Kerry Today. Taking part were Minister of State Brendan Griffin of Fine...
Sinn Féin Leader in Kerry – January 24th, 2020
The party president was in the county today to campaign for candidate Cllr Pa Daly.