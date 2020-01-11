Padraig Harnett Report 1
Padraig Harnett Report 1
Dromid Take Honours In South Kerry Senior Football Championship Final Replay
Dromid Pearses are the Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior football champions.The Championship Final replay saw them defeat St.Mary’s 1-13 to 2-8 after extra time.A...
Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s Castleisland Exit National Cup
Team Tom McCarthy's St Mary's Castleisland have been beaten 60-49 by Portlaoise Panthers in the the Hula Hoops Women's Division One Cup, at Parochial...
Job Snob – January 10th, 2020
Are you a ‘job snob’? According to a cleaner whose post online went viral, people look down their noses at those who work in...
Volunteering in 2020 – January 10th, 2020
Are you thinking about becoming a volunteer as your New Year’s resolution? We meet some of Kerry’s volunteers, who explain why they love what...
The Life of An Ambassador – January 10th, 2020
Due to the Global Schools Ireland Programme, the Irish Ambassador to Malawi, Gerry Cunningham, visited Tarbert Comprehensive this morning as part of this programme....