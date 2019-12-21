Padraig Harnett Report 1
Jack Murphy Cup Up For Grabs Tomorrow
The Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior Football Championship Final is down for decision tomorrow afternoon.St. Mary's and Dromid Pearse's contest the 2 o’clock decider...
Kerry Hurling News
Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling.Here's Tommy O’Connor’s hurling update
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us for an extended piece to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at...
Speculation over whether 3rd Healy-Rae will run in General Election 2020 – December 20th,...
Danny Healy-Rae and Michael Healy-Rae discuss the prospect with Treasa Murphy
Call from the Dáil – December 20th, 2019
Call from the Dáil with Michael O’Regan
Minister Brendan Griffin – December 20th, 2019
Minister of State at the Dept of Tourism, Brendan Griffin on FAI and major roads funding announcement