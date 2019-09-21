VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Review

Padraig Harnett Report 1

Meanwhile Killarney Athletic continued there fine run of form with an impressive team performance winning 4 -1 against a resilient Aisling Annacotty team in the National Cup cup in Ferndale . Athletic were 2 nil up at halftime through fine strikes from Cillian Coffey and Evan Doona. The second half saw Annacotty score through a penalty. But two super goals from Cillian Coffey,one from Szymon Jasinski and one from Evan Looney sealed the victory in a very Sporting Game