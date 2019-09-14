Padraig Harnett reports
Line Out Takes Feature On Final Day Of Listowel Races
Line Out took the honours in the feature at Listowel today, the MJ Carroll ARRO Handicap Hurdle.The 14/1 shot came home by a head...
Evening Sports Update
Dublin and Kerry are set to lock horns once again in just under an hour in this evening's All Ireland senior football final replay.Liverpool...
The Kingdom Awaits – September 13th, 2019
Joe McGill presents a special Kerry Today. He speaks to Dublin fan, Joe O’Reilly, who’s offering a room for free to Kerry fans. The...
Schools Join Forces for EU Education Project – September 12th, 2019
Paul Favier, principal of Glenflesk National School and Joan Mullane, principal of Raheen National School, discuss a project that twins them with a school...
Oil Leaks in Listowel Homes – September 12th, 2019
Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry speaks to Jerry about how five and possibly ten homes in Listowel Municipal District that have oil leaks that...