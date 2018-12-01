Padraig Harnett Report 1
Kingdom Duo Hoping For Ladies All Stars
There's a big night ahead for Aislinn Desmond, Sarah Houlihan and Siofra O Shea at the TG4 All Stars in the City West Hotel...
Coach of the Month For O’Donoghue Of Killarney
Cormac O’Donoghue of Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney is the Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One Southern Conference Coach of the Month.O’Donoghue receives the award...
VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Review
Padraig Harnett Report 1
The Continuing Homelessness Crisis – November 30th, 2018
Mary (not her real name) has just had to go into emergency accommodation with her family, she has one child and another on the...
The Movemeber aftermath – November 30th, 2018
‘Movember’ wrapped up last night with a massive shave off taking place in the Rose Hotel. Deirdre had a chat with Junior Loche who...
‘The Goddess of Lust’ – November 30th, 2018
The world premier of a comic drama by Mike O’Donnell which is about a fictional account of the visit of Hollywood actress Jayne Mansfield...