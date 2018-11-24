VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Review

Padraig Harnett Report 1
St Brendan’s Board Championship Final Goes Ahead Tonight
St Pat's Blennerville are up against Churchill tonight in the St Brendan's Board Championship FinalThe game throws in at 7pm in CahersleeJoe Costello...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
A Busy Weekend Ahead For Kingdom Basketball
Lost of action in the world of Kerry basketball this weekend.In the Men’s Super League, Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin have home advantage tonight when they...
Kerry Footballing Great’s Nickname Sparks Security Alert – November 23rd,
You can probably guess the footballer whose nickname triggered a security alert on a flight. Yes, it was Eoin ‘Bomber’ Liston. He explained all...
Call from the Dáil – November 23rd, 2018
John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent, looks at the week that was in politics.
Mary Lou on Brexit, Rural Ireland & Being in Government – November 23rd, 2018
The President of Sinn Féin will be in Castleisland this weekend addressing a conference on rural revival.