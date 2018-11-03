VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Review

Padraig Harnett Report 1
Dr.Crokes Begin Quest For Provincial Glory
Dr.Crokes tomorrow begin their quest for Provincial glory.The ¼ Final of the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship has them in Tipperary.They face Moyle...
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
East Kerry Aquila Club Fr. Galvin Cup, Intermediate Football Championship Preliminary Round Firies 0-14 Listry 1-12North Kerry Football Brendan Boyle Memorial Junior Cup sponsored by Moloney,...
Kingdom Basketball Sides In Sunday Action
Keanes Supervalu Killorglin are in Dublin tomorrow in the Men’s Super League.They’re at Griffith College Swords Thunder from 3.30.Eamon Foley previewsIn Men’s...
The Primal Sights and Sounds of the Deer Rut – November 2nd, 2018
Now is the time of year for the deer rut and Killarney is an excellent location to watch and listen to these magnificent animals...
Rape Case Throws Spotlight on Authorities’ Response to Bail Breaches – November 2nd, 2018
Eoin Berkley from Dublin was sentenced to 14 years for a particularly brutal rape of a young Spanish woman. Prior to his attack, he’d...
Call to Exhume Graves of Tralee Industrial School Inmates – November 2nd, 2018
Minister Katherine Zappone says legislation which will allow for the exhumation of the site of the former mother-and-baby home in Tuam may also permit...