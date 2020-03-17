It’s vital we follow social distancing guidelines warns Kerry woman with CF

A Kerry woman who has cystic fibrosis is appealing to all of us to follow social distancing guidelines.

Ashe Spillane from Tonevane outside Tralee is making the appeal after it emerged that some people were disregarding social distancing measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Ashe and her brother have CF, while their father has multiple sclerosis; they are currently self-isolating.

Ms Spillane has this message for people who’ve been ignoring guidelines because they aren’t in a high-risk group.