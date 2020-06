A local woman has slammed visitors to Ballybunion for littering the beaches.

Maggie Hayes says rubbish was strewn across the blue flag beaches yesterday after people flocked there in the sunshine.

Maggie says these people travelled from beyond the 5km restrictions to Ballybunion, adding there were plenty of cars with registrations from outside of Kerry and even the country.

She’s praised local young people who cleaned up the beach last night.