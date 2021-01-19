Visitors to be restricted at inpatient unit of University Hospital Kerry’s palliative care centre

Visitor numbers at the palliative care inpatient unit at University Hospital Kerry, are to be restricted from this week.

According to the hospital’s social media account, this decision was made in an effort to protect patients and staff from Covid-19.

They say they must minimise footfall to limit the risk of the virus spreading, as an outbreak would have a serious impact on their ability to maintain services.

Visiting to the unit from this week onwards is by prior agreement only – but the restrictions will be reviewed on a weekly basis.