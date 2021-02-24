Visitors to Ballybunion beach advised to stay away from the cliff base following a slippage

Anyone visiting the Ladies Beach in Ballybunion is being advised to stay away from the base of the cliff, following a recent slippage.

Debris from the cliff has fallen on to the Ladies Beach following heavy rainfall on Sunday night.

Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley says it’s important people are aware of the slippage, given that fine weather is forecast for the weekend.

He is appealing to people to remain at least 30 yards back from the base of the cliff, adding further falls are possible:

Meanwhile, Kerry County Council says there’s no new danger or risk associated with the slippage and no immediate remedial work is envisaged.

The council says it understands existing signs are in place to advise people the cliffs are dangerous, adding the situation is monitored and assessed on a regular basis.