Visitor restrictions to remain in place at UHK until further notice

Visitor restrictions will remain in place at University Hospital Kerry until further notice.

That’s according to the hospital’s communications agency, which last night confirmed UHK – along with other regional hospitals – had imposed visiting restrictions due to infection control concerns.

Yesterday evening, the South/South West Hospital Group said that due to infection control concerns, visiting restrictions were imposed on eight hospitals in the south.

Along with UHK, this also includes Cork University Hospital; Cork University Maternity Hospital; University Hospital Waterford; South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital; Mercy University Hospital; Bantry General Hospital; Mallow General Hospital.

This was in the interest of patient care and in order to prevent the spread of infection.

Heneghan PR, which manages communications for the hospital group, said the visiting restrictions will remain in place until the public is notified otherwise.

They add anyone with queries about visiting times or visiting a particular hospital should ring the hospital directly.

UHK’s direct line is 066 718 4000.