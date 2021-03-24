Visitor plan to spread business across Dingle Peninsula

A visitor plan for the Dingle Peninsula will help extend the tourism season and spread business across all areas of West Kerry.

That’s according to Kerry County Council, which is involved with other bodies in the creation of the Visitor Experience Development Plan for the Dingle Peninsula.

Launched earlier this year, the plan will build on a number of destination development projects, which highlight some local experiences.

The council says the five-year plan will drive and sustain tourism on the peninsula.