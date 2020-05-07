Visitor numbers to Coillte forests in Kerry fall by 85% during COVID-19 restrictions

There’s been an 85% fall in the number of visitors to Coillte forests in Kerry since the most recent public health restrictions were introduced.

Coillte compared the number of visitors to its 23 recreational forests nationally, ranging from before the restrictions were introduced to during the current restrictions.

It noticed a sharp decrease in footfall.

The figures show there’s been an 85% reduction in the number of visitors to the Kerry forests since the enhanced restrictions were put in place.

Approximately 400 people visited Coillte’s recreational forests at Glanteenassig and Glanageenty between March 28th and April 3rd compared to over 2,700 recorded the previous week.

The figures also show that Portumna forest park in Galway, the Devils Glen in Wicklow and Ards Forest Park in Donegal saw visitor numbers drop by 99%.

Coillte has thanked the public for observing the COVID-19 public health guidelines.