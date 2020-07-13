Visiting temporarily suspended at Caherciveen Community Hospital

Visiting at Caherciveen Community Hospital has been temporarily suspended.

Radio Kerry News understands the decision is related to concerns over COVID-19.

However, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says it will not share the medical or health status of residents or staff at the 33-bed facility for older people.

It says the decision to temporarily suspend visiting was on the advice of the Department of Public Health and is in the best interest of residents.

The statement adds that every effort will be made to support residents keeping in contact with their families and loved ones until visiting can resume.