Visiting restrictions imposed on Kerry community hospitals and nursing units

Visiting restrictions have been imposed on community hospitals and nursing units in Kerry.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has imposed the measure in their efforts to protect patients, residents, visitors and staff from the spread of the coronavirus.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says, in consideration of the increasing number of confirmed cases of Covid-19, it has decided that no visiting can be allowed in community hospitals and nursing units.

This is a temporary measure and will be kept under review.

It says families can contact the manager of each unit if they have concerns.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says it recognises this will be very difficult for residents and their loved ones, but this is an essential measure at this time.