Virtual World Fiddle Day concert taking place this evening

A virtual World Fiddle Day concert will take place this evening (Saturday, May 16th).

The annual celebration, which takes place in Scartaglin, attracts visitors from all over the world.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers were forced to cancel this year’s event; however, they’ve decided to hold a virtual concert to mark the occasion instead.

The concert will feature fiddle players from around the world and will include Sliabh Luachra music.

It can be viewed on the World Fiddle Day Scartaglin Facebook page from 7.30pm this evening.