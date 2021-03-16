Virtual Tralee St Patrick’s Day parade to be broadcast

Tralee’s St Patrick’s Day parade will be broadcast virtually this year.

The pre-recorded parade, which adheres to COVID-19 public health guidelines, will be broadcast on Kerry County Council’s YouTube channel at 12 noon tomorrow.

Tralee people at home and abroad are being invited to log on and join MCs Sean Lyons and Mike O’Donnell.

Special videos will feature over 40 participants from sports clubs, schools, charities, performing arts groups and more.

The 45-minute parade, organised by Bryan Carr, will also include greetings and messages from frontline healthcare workers, who are the honorary Grand Marshals for the 2021 parade.

 

