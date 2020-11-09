Virtual remembrance tree launched by Kerry Hospice

Kerry Hospice has launched its virtual tree to remember those who have passed away.

Every year, the group lights up a tree on the grounds of University Hospital Kerry to pay tribute to those who died during the year.

Kerry Hospice also offers people the chance to remember loved ones on their virtual tree on their website.

The tree is also an important fundraiser for Kerry Hospice, with participants being asked to donate what they can.

The tributes will remain online until next year’s tree goes live.