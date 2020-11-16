Virtual oral hearing to be held on South Kerry road project CPO

An Bord Pleanála is holding an online oral hearing on a Compulsory Purchase Order application as part of a South Kerry road scheme.

Kerry County Council is seeking to improve a 4.5km section of the N70 from Sneem to Blackwater Bridge.

This road project includes constructing an all-purpose road with a cycle and pedestrian facility on the northern verge.

The local authority has applied for a CPO for lands in the townlands of Ankail, Tahilla, Dereennamucklagh and Doon.

In total, 169 parcels of land would be acquired through the CPO and a right of way would be extinguished.

An environmental impact assessment report and Natura Impact Statement were prepared by Kerry County Council.

Following, one objection to the CPO, An Bord Pleanála is hosting a one-day virtual oral hearing tomorrow (Tuesday November 17th) which will hear from both the council and objector.

An Bord Pleanála will either confirm the CPO, confirm with modifications or refuse the application.

The planning board is separately considering the overall road project development itself and this hearing will only focus on the CPO.