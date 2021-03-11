Virtual and augmented technologies bring AgriTech Centre of Excellence to the forefront of agri sector

Cutting edge technology is helping the AgriTech Centre of Excellence (ACE) in Tralee to be at the forefront of innovation in the agri sector.

Based at Munster Technological University’s Dromtacker campus, it’s a collaboration between MTU, Kerry County Council, Dairymaster, McHale Engineering and Abbey Machinery.

Virtual and augmented reality technology means trainees can experience their potential working environments and learn how to repair complex equipment and machinery.

Director of the Mid-West/Kerry Region and Regional Initiatives with Enterprise Ireland, Jerry Moloney says this technology can help companies around the world with technical sales and support and marketing.

Mr Moloney says it can also be adapted for other sectors: